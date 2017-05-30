Analysts expect African Barrick Gold Ltd (NASDAQ:ABGLF) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for African Barrick Gold’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that African Barrick Gold will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for African Barrick Gold.

Get African Barrick Gold Ltd alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of African Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of African Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:ABGLF) remained flat at $5.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. African Barrick Gold has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $7.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “African Barrick Gold Ltd (ABGLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/african-barrick-gold-ltd-abglf-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-08-per-share-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on African Barrick Gold (ABGLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for African Barrick Gold Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Barrick Gold Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.