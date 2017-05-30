AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Position Cut by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,353,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,224,000 after buying an additional 1,433,277 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,524,000 after buying an additional 1,817,630 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,899,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,968,000 after buying an additional 160,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,677,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,369,000 after buying an additional 103,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC Incorporated alerts:

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE AFL) opened at 74.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.65. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.01.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post $6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/aflac-incorporated-afl-position-cut-by-mufg-americas-holdings-corp.html.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of AFLAC from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.35.

In related news, Director Robert B. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $362,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,341.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Audrey B. Tillman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $64,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,112 shares of company stock worth $1,452,130. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.