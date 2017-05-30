AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Stake Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in AeroVironment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AeroVironment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment Inc. alerts:

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ AVAV) opened at 31.21 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $720.39 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. AeroVironment had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Stake Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/aerovironment-inc-avav-stake-increased-by-louisiana-state-employees-retirement-system.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 11,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $325,484.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,281.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 87,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $2,410,994.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,839 shares of company stock worth $3,720,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.