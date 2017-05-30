Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) Given a $100.00 Price Target by Cowen and Company Analysts

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) has been given a $100.00 price target by investment analysts at Cowen and Company in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen and Company’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AERI. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) opened at 55.90 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.88 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $59.50.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.59) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald D. Cagle purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at $454,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 113,376.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,600,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,951,000 after buying an additional 2,598,596 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Co. now owns 1,838,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,600,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,624,000 after buying an additional 698,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,151,000 after buying an additional 92,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,042,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after buying an additional 70,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

