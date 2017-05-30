Ronald Blue & Co. LLC Has $306,000 Position in AEGON (AEG)

Ronald Blue & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC’s holdings in AEGON were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEGON during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AEGON by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AEGON by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEGON during the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in AEGON by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 70,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) traded down 0.81% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,349 shares. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. AEGON has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AEGON from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AEGON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. (Aegon) is an international life insurance, pensions and asset management company. The Company’s segments include the Americas, which includes the United States, Mexico and Brazil; the Netherlands; the United Kingdom; Central & Eastern Europe; Spain & Portugal; Asia, and Aegon Asset Management.

