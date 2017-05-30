Aegion Corp (AEGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, “Aegion’s revenues and earnings improved on a year-over-year basis. While earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues beat the same. For 2017, Aegion expects higher revenues and operating income across all three platforms to result in solid earnings per share growth, greater cash generation and increasing ROIC. The company anticipates gross margins to expand in 2017 through consistent focus on labor utilization, project management and optimization of the fundamental business processes, along with a better year for turnaround support services. However, Aegion’s performance will be hurt by challenges in the Canadian upstream oil market due to low oil and gas prices. Other headwinds include escalating operating and interest expenses. Dismal condition of the U.S. water and wastewater infrastructure also remains a drag. Moreover, the stock underperformed the Zacks categorized sub industry over the past one year.”

Get Aegion Corp alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AEGN. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aegion Corp in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Aegion Corp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Hilliard Lyons cut shares of Aegion Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegion Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Aegion Corp (AEGN) opened at 19.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $632.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.75. Aegion Corp has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.68.

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Aegion Corp had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aegion Corp will post $1.31 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/aegion-corp-aegn-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

In related news, SVP Michael D. White sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $52,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,985.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aegion Corp during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Aegion Corp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 47,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in Aegion Corp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 30,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aegion Corp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Aegion Corp by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after buying an additional 41,393 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegion Corp Company Profile

Aegion Corporation (Aegion) is engaged in providing infrastructure protection and maintenance. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection and Energy Services. The Company offers service solutions, including rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines with Insituform cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) products; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion control and prevention; high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection and pipeline rehabilitation, and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegion Corp (AEGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.