Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) opened at 122.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.73. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $76.73 and a 52 week high of $123.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average is $106.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.79. Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post $6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $132.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America Corp lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

In other Deere & Company news, VP Marc A. Howze sold 6,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $792,164.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,788.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $688,923.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,065 shares of company stock worth $2,179,493 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

