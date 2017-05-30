Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.75 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $110,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $130,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $164,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics Inc alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) opened at 107.98 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average is $95.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The medical research company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post $5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.75 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/advisors-asset-management-inc-buys-8259-shares-of-quest-diagnostics-inc-dgx-updated-updated.html.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.81.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 13,987 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,398,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 29,513 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,951,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,773 shares of company stock worth $5,689,609. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that empower and enable a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers and accountable care organizations (ACOs).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.