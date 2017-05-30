Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Receives $26.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

In related news, COO Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,444.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 131,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 280.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 99.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 830,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after buying an additional 414,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) opened at 20.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $28.49.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 177.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of thermoplastic corrugated pipe and related water management products, primarily in North and South America, and Europe. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment manufactures and markets products throughout the United States.

