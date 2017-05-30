Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,845 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the third quarter valued at $4,431,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 21.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 848,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,110,000 after buying an additional 149,549 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 13.0% in the third quarter. Airain ltd now owns 137,856 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Arthur Zaske & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the third quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 168,491 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe Systems Incorporated alerts:

Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ ADBE) opened at 141.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.35 and a 52 week high of $143.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.50.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The software company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $3.95 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/adobe-systems-incorporated-adbe-shares-bought-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Guggenheim began coverage on Adobe Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Vetr raised Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.31 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Adobe Systems to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,233 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $279,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,580,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 20,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $2,606,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,786,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,249 shares of company stock worth $10,979,024. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.