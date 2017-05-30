Barclays PLC Reiterates €175.00 Price Target for adidas AG (ADS)

Barclays PLC set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on adidas AG (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Thursday, May 4th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €166.00 ($186.52) target price on shares of adidas AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Macquarie set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on shares of adidas AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on shares of adidas AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of adidas AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on shares of adidas AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas AG presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €183.55 ($206.23).

Shares of adidas AG (ADS) opened at 172.738 on Thursday. adidas AG has a 52 week low of €106.00 and a 52 week high of €187.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €178.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €159.75. The company has a market cap of €34.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.378.

