Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Monday, May 8th.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACIA. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acacia Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.99 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Get Acacia Communications Inc. alerts:

Acacia Communications (ACIA) opened at 47.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $128.73.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 69.87%. The company had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Acacia Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post $2.19 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/acacia-communications-inc-acia-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-william-blair-updated-updated.html.

In other Acacia Communications news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $723,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 25,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $1,202,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,452 shares of company stock worth $8,230,886.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Acacia Communications by 115.0% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Acacia Communications by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc provides high-speed coherent interconnect products. The Company’s products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits (DSP ASICs), and silicon photonic integrated circuits (silicon PICs), which it has integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second (Gbps) for use in long-haul, metro and inter-data center markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.