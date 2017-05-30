ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ABIOMED from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get ABIOMED Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/abiomed-inc-abmd-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-analysts-updated-updated.html.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) opened at 138.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average is $118.94. ABIOMED has a 1-year low of $95.14 and a 1-year high of $139.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 118.45 and a beta of 0.51.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $124.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ABIOMED will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael G. Howley sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,629 shares of company stock worth $8,312,580. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 16.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.