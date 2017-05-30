Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Downgraded by Standpoint Research

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ANF. Vetr raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.67 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen and Company cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch Co. alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE ANF) opened at 13.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm’s market cap is $899.12 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $661.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.25 million. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.05%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/abercrombie-fitch-co-anf-cut-to-reduce-at-standpoint-research-updated-updated.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 43,958.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,898,000 after buying an additional 8,354,665 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 1,226.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,620,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after buying an additional 1,498,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,227,000. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,783,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,924,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer who primarily sells its products through store and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise and licensing arrangements. The Company operates through two segments: Abercrombie, which includes the Company’s Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands, and Hollister, which includes the Company’s Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.