Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Downgraded by Standpoint Research

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ANF. Vetr raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.67 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen and Company cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE ANF) opened at 13.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm’s market cap is $899.12 million.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $661.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.25 million. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.05%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 43,958.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,898,000 after buying an additional 8,354,665 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 1,226.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,620,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after buying an additional 1,498,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,227,000. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,783,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,924,000.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer who primarily sells its products through store and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise and licensing arrangements. The Company operates through two segments: Abercrombie, which includes the Company’s Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands, and Hollister, which includes the Company’s Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
