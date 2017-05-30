$840.39 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) will post sales of $840.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regal Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $815.05 million to $857.9 million. Regal Entertainment Group reported sales of $785.9 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $840.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.4 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regal Entertainment Group.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.18 million. Regal Entertainment Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

RGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.98.

In related news, EVP Peter B. Brandow sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $455,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory W. Dunn sold 26,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $577,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,201.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital One National Association raised its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 275,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 383,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 44,788 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) opened at 21.20 on Wednesday. Regal Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regal Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

About Regal Entertainment Group

Regal Entertainment Group is an operator of theatre circuits in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 7,267 screens in 561 theatres in 42 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia. The Company manages its business under theatre exhibition operations segment.

