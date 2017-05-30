$74.42 Million in Sales Expected for CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will report sales of $74.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.64 million. CSI Compressco posted sales of $76.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year sales of $74.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.44 million to $315.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $358.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $317.88 million to $387 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.27. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 84.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCLP. Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSI Compressco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CSI Compressco from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robertson Stephens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 75.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 16,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) opened at 6.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. The stock’s market cap is $217.67 million. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $13.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.44%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. The Company sells custom-designed compressor packages and oilfield fluid pump systems, and provides aftermarket services and compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers.

