State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases Shares of 724 Tesla Inc (TSLA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 724 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,050,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,711,950,000 after buying an additional 2,582,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,289,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,839,843,000 after buying an additional 454,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,658,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,541,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Tesla by 578.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 281,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,333,000 after buying an additional 239,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla Inc alerts:

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) opened at 325.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.91 and its 200 day moving average is $253.96. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $178.19 and a 52-week high of $327.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.30. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post ($5.80) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/724-shares-in-tesla-inc-tsla-acquired-by-state-of-alaska-department-of-revenue-updated-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $190.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Vetr cut Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.96 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.06.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.76, for a total transaction of $6,235,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $150,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,791 shares of company stock valued at $74,745,344. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.