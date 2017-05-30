$87.73 Million in Sales Expected for NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) will announce sales of $87.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95 million and the lowest is $81.2 million. NV5 Global reported sales of $55.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year sales of $87.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332 million to $337.5 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $376.2 million per share, with estimates ranging from $374 million to $377.9 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million.

NVEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other NV5 Global news, CFO Michael P. Rama sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $25,413.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,734.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,150 shares of company stock worth $339,085 in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) traded down 0.27% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. 34,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $375.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.62. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17.

NV5 Global, Inc, formerly NV5 Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company provides professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. It focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure, energy, program management, and environmental solutions.

