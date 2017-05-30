Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.2 Million

Brokerages predict that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will report sales of $76.2 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.09 million. Axon Enterprise reported sales of $58.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year sales of $76.2 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $315.83 million to $322.7 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $371.44 million per share, with estimates ranging from $355.8 million to $385.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAXN. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) traded up 4.25% during trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. 3,422,993 shares of the company traded hands. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59.

In other news, CFO Daniel Marc Behrendt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,547.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Isner sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $32,245.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,607.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,222. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Airain ltd bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc, formerly TASER International, Inc, is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) for use by law enforcement, military, corrections and private security personnel, and by private individuals for personal defense. It is also engaged in development of connected wearable on-officer cameras.

