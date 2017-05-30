Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ:LADR) will announce $68.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital Corp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.28 million. Ladder Capital Corp posted sales of $39.2 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will report full year sales of $68.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.65 million to $307.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $321.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $288.75 million to $364.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ladder Capital Corp.

Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ladder Capital Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. FBR & Co increased their target price on Ladder Capital Corp from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ladder Capital Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ladder Capital Corp from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ:LADR) traded up 0.07% on Thursday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 348,390 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

In related news, Director Gi Partners Fund Iii Lp sold 2,023,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $27,496,021.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Park sold 1,113,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $15,638,450.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,041,536 shares of company stock valued at $83,128,486 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital Corp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,259,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,994,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Ladder Capital Corp by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,233,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,577,000 after buying an additional 119,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital Corp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,616,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Ladder Capital Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $18,246,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Ladder Capital Corp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 934,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 179,687 shares during the period.

About Ladder Capital Corp

Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company’s segments include loans, securities, real estate and corporate/other. The loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment (balance sheet loans) and mortgage loan receivables held for sale (conduit loans).

