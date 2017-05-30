Timber Hill LLC Buys Shares of 5,714 Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Donaldson Company by 25.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,411,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,787,000 after buying an additional 496,064 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson Company by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,811,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,445,000 after buying an additional 55,228 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Donaldson Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,399,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,684,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Donaldson Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after buying an additional 54,089 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Donaldson Company by 15.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,188,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,088,000 after buying an additional 155,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) traded down 0.32% during trading on Monday, reaching $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 656,347 shares. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Donaldson Company had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $550.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post ($0.38) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Donaldson Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $645,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,637.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 44 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

