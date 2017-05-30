516 Shares in NewMarket Co. (NEU) Acquired by Timber Hill LLC

Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at $5,666,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at $540,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 99.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at $3,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Co. (NYSE NEU) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $470.87. 20,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $385.66 and a 52-week high of $483.86. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $459.79 and a 200 day moving average of $438.44.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509 million. NewMarket had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NewMarket Co. will post $20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

In other NewMarket news, insider Robert A. Shama sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.60, for a total transaction of $105,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas E. Gottwald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.89, for a total value of $2,194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 89,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,061.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Afton Chemical Corporation (Afton), Ethyl Corporation (Ethyl), NewMarket Services Corporation (NewMarket Services), and NewMarket Development Corporation (NewMarket Development). The Company operates through petroleum additives segment, which is primarily represented by Afton.

