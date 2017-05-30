$4.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems (CYH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will announce sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.85 billion and the highest is $4.24 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $4.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $16.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.18 billion to $16.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

CYH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) traded up 2.55% on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,942 shares. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $15.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/4-05-billion-in-sales-expected-for-community-health-systems-cyh-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 20.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the country. The Company operates through hospital operations segment, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.