FBR & Co Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for 3D Systems Co. (DDD)

FBR & Co restated their hold rating on shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock.

“DDD shares continue to be fairly valued, in our opinion, although the longer-term opportunity set is beginning to come into clearer view, and recent cost-savings initiatives have proven beneficial to the P&L. We believe that 3D Systems can take a leading role in bringing additive manufacturing into multiple industry spaces with the modular and scalable Figure 4 platform. We think that the company is actively working with customers to bring the platform to market but that larger- capacity industries—such as major industrial OEMs—are likely to have a greater lead time than some of the lower-volume potential customers with which 3D is working (it has cited dental labs as an example). Meanwhile, cost initiatives are playing out, but soft spots remain in the quarter-to-quarter revenue stream: Printer revenue was down 4% YOY in 1Q17 due to weaker professional system numbers, and although the revenue decline has slowed relative to previous quarters, on-demand manufacturing services revenue was a 6% YOY decline. Generally speaking, we think that management’s vertical-focused strategy is a good one, but we are held back by nearer-term valuation and certain soft spots in growth.”,” FBR & Co’s analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on 3D Systems from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) opened at 22.03 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company’s market capitalization is $2.51 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93.

In other 3D Systems news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 25,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,042,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,089,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,800 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 23,856.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,150 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $169,471,000 after buying an additional 11,280,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,610,984 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $128,820,000 after buying an additional 152,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,028,844 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $108,218,000 after buying an additional 323,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,492 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $49,800,000 after buying an additional 103,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,697,859 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after buying an additional 88,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, software, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP), and printing of medical and dental devices and surgical guides and instruments.

