TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post $321.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TeleTech Holdings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $340.1 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.53 million. TeleTech Holdings posted sales of $305.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TeleTech Holdings will report full year sales of $321.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.5 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TeleTech Holdings.

TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.39 million. TeleTech Holdings had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TeleTech Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded TeleTech Holdings from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 2,860.0% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 49,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 43,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 19,380 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 62.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) traded up 11.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. 413,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. TeleTech Holdings has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from TeleTech Holdings’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. TeleTech Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About TeleTech Holdings

TeleTech Holdings, Inc (TeleTech) is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

