$278.78 Million in Sales Expected for Brady Corp (BRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) will post $278.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brady Corp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $275.4 million and the highest is $283.4 million. Brady Corp reported sales of $286.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brady Corp will report full year sales of $278.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.1 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brady Corp.

Get Brady Corp alerts:

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Brady Corp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $268 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRC shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Brady Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) traded down 0.38% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 37,882 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. Brady Corp has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Brady Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.70%.

WARNING: “$278.78 Million in Sales Expected for Brady Corp (BRC) This Quarter” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/278-78-million-in-sales-expected-for-brady-corp-brc-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

In other Brady Corp news, VP Bentley Curran sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $66,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady Corp by 41.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 448,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after buying an additional 131,688 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Brady Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brady Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,145,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,633,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Brady Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 68,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Brady Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brady Corp (BRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.