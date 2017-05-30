$273.65 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report $273.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.5 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $289.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $273.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.2 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.93 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) traded up 3.00% on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. 106,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $926.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.54.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a specialty finance company providing debt recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a range of financial assets. The Company operates through Portfolio Purchasing and Recovery segment. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States, Europe and other.

