2,626 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 3,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE CAT) opened at 105.66 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.53 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The firm’s market cap is $62.24 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average is $95.68.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.66. Caterpillar had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post $4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,369.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Vetr lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Axiom Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

