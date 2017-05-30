Brokerages Expect Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.8 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) will report sales of $230 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diodes’ earnings. Diodes reported sales of $222.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diodes will report full-year sales of $230 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diodes.

Get Diodes Incorporated alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Diodes from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Summit Redstone reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diodes in a research note on Saturday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 11,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) traded down 3.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 123,799 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92.

WARNING: “Brokerages Expect Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.8 Million” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/230-million-in-sales-expected-for-diodes-incorporated-diod-this-quarter-updated-updated-updated.html.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of application-specific standard products within the discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial and automotive markets. The Company’s products include diodes; rectifiers; transistors; metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); protection devices; amplifiers and comparators; Hall-effect and temperature sensors, and power management devices, including light emitting diode (LED) drivers, alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators and voltage references, along with special function devices, such as universal serial bus (USB) power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors and motor controllers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diodes (DIOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.