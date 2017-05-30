Baltimore Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index during the first quarter valued at $104,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Geneva Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index alerts:

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) opened at 288.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.18 and a 200-day moving average of $285.29. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index has a 52 week low of $240.30 and a 52 week high of $303.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Baltimore Capital Management Inc. Invests $661,000 in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/2255-shares-in-ishares-nasdaq-biotechnology-index-ibb-acquired-by-baltimore-capital-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBB. Vetr raised shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.