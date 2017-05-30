$2.85 EPS Expected for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) will announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cooper-Standard Holdings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.68. Cooper-Standard Holdings also reported earnings of $2.85 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings will report full-year earnings of $10.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.36 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cooper-Standard Holdings.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $902.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. Cooper-Standard Holdings had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 3.75%.

CPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper-Standard Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,160,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Posada Juan Fernando De sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $252,476.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,196.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,600 shares of company stock worth $40,495,426 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 13.8% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 13.8% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 14.9% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE CPS) opened at 111.1275 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $118.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9678 and a beta of 0.70.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks manufactured by global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America.

