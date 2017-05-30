1ST Source Bank Maintains Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

1ST Source Bank continued to hold its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock at the end of the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,779,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,926,875,000 after buying an additional 476,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,601,975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,138,090,000 after buying an additional 2,306,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,616,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,826,325,000 after buying an additional 401,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,287,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,660,218,000 after buying an additional 108,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group Inc alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE UNH) opened at 177.50 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $132.39 and a 52-week high of $178.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.20. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post $9.79 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “1ST Source Bank Maintains Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/1st-source-bank-maintains-position-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh.html.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $183.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.78.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,910,545.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $2,563,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,957.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,838 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,983 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.