18,300 Shares in Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Acquired by Capstone Asset Management Co.

Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at about $648,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at about $6,527,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ UNIT) traded down 0.80% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 548,720 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $4.36 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. Uniti Group Inc has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Uniti Group news, insider Kenny Gunderman acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $350,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 262,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,579.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Inc, formerly Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc, is an internally managed real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition and construction of infrastructure in the communications industry. The Company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers.

