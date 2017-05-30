Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celsion Co. (CLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion also reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $130,000.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $700,000.00 per share, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,390.50% and a negative return on equity of 139.38%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Celsion in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Celsion in a report on Monday, April 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 396.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 546,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Celsion worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) traded up 0.594% on Friday, reaching $0.237. 869,682 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.15 million. Celsion has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation is an oncology drug development company. The Company’s product candidate is ThermoDox, a heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of primary liver cancer (the OPTIMA Study) and a Phase II clinical trial for treatment of recurrent chest wall breast cancer (the DIGNITY Study).

