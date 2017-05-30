$116.5 Million in Sales Expected for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) will post sales of $116.5 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.8 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.2 million. Chesapeake Utilities reported sales of $102.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full year sales of $116.5 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520 million to $573.1 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $591.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $547 million to $629 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chesapeake Utilities.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, Director Eugene H. Bayard purchased 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,953.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffry M. Householder sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $96,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,193 shares of company stock valued at $793,120 in the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 36.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 255.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) traded up 0.105% on Friday, hitting $71.325. The stock had a trading volume of 25,668 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.079 and a beta of 0.20. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.19%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (Chesapeake) is an energy company. The Company operates through two segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Company provides natural gas distribution and transmission; natural gas supply, gathering, processing and marketing; electric distribution and generation; propane distribution; propane and crude oil wholesale marketing; steam generation, and other energy-related services.

