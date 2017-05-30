Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Invests $101,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 293,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil Co. alerts:

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) traded down 0.24% on Monday, reaching $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,227,074 shares. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $95.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $345.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $63.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post $3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.58%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Invests $101,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/1118-shares-in-exxon-mobil-co-xom-acquired-by-thomas-j-herzfeld-advisors-inc-updated-updated.html.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $78.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $89.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.28.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.