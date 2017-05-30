$10.56 Million in Sales Expected for Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSE:GDP) will report $10.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.11 million to $11 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum Corp will report full year sales of $10.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.94 million to $54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $96.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $89.49 million to $104 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goodrich Petroleum Corp.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSE:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDP shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Goodrich Petroleum Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Goodrich Petroleum Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum Corp stock. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSE:GDP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Parkwood LLC owned about 0.49% of Goodrich Petroleum Corp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSE:GDP) traded down 0.96% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,182 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. Goodrich Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company’s market capitalization is $122.68 million.

About Goodrich Petroleum Corp

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas on properties primarily in Southwest Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana, which includes the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend (TMS); Northwest Louisiana and East Texas, which includes the Haynesville Shale Trend, and South Texas, which includes the Eagle Ford Shale Trend.

