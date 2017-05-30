$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.8 billion. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Axle & Manufact. Holdings.

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.10%. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufact. Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. FBR & Co reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut American Axle & Manufact. Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings (NYSE:AXL) traded down 1.144% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.715. The company had a trading volume of 240,382 shares. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.417 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings by 130.6% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 58,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings by 45.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 346,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Wingspan Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings by 30.8% in the third quarter. Wingspan Investment Management LP now owns 345,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 81,369 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,849,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,069,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc (AAM) manufactures, engineers, designs and validates driveline and drivetrain systems and related components and chassis modules for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Its driveline and drivetrain systems include components that transfer power from the transmission and deliver it to the drive wheels.

