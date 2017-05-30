$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Target Co. (TGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.10. Target posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Get Target Co. alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.30. Target had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/1-05-earnings-per-share-expected-for-target-co-tgt-this-quarter.html.

In other news, Director Donald R. Knauss acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.86 per share, with a total value of $548,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,431 shares in the company, valued at $901,404.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,073,750. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.0% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Target by 0.4% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Target (NYSE TGT) traded up 0.37% during trading on Monday, hitting $54.40. 3,738,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Target has a 52-week low of $52.72 and a 52-week high of $79.33. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.