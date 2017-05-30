$0.45 EPS Expected for Ford Motor Company (F) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.51. Ford Motor Company reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ford Motor Company.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ford Motor Company had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $12.00 target price on Ford Motor Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr raised Ford Motor Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.09 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

In other news, insider David L. Schoch sold 50,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $629,230.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ziad S. Ojakli sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $635,402.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,253.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,889. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Balentine LLC raised its position in Ford Motor Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. TNB Financial bought a new position in Ford Motor Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Ford Motor Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 54.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) traded down 1.08% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 34,973,807 shares. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.02. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. Ford Motor Company also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 32,126 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 135% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,697 call options.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. Ford Motor Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

