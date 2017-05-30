-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.07). Tenet Healthcare Corp reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 155.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare Corp.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.25. Tenet Healthcare Corp had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THC. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 23.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) traded up 3.54% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. 1,158,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The stock’s market cap is $1.82 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

About Tenet Healthcare Corp

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

