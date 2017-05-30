$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings. Eldorado Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eldorado Resorts.

Get Eldorado Resorts Inc alerts:

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.75 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

ERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) traded down 1.25% on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 759,037 shares. Eldorado Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/0-21-earnings-per-share-expected-for-eldorado-resorts-inc-eri-this-quarter-updated.html.

In other news, Director Roger P. Wagner purchased 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,671,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,162,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 357,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 113,396 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc is a gaming and hospitality company that owns and operates gaming facilities located in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Company’s segments are Nevada, Louisiana, Eastern and Corporate. As of May 1, 2017, the Company owned and operated approximately 503,000 square feet of casino space with approximately 20,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals (VLTs), over 550 table and poker games, 45 restaurants and 6,500 hotel rooms.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.