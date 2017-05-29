ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 542.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 16,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Rollins by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,180,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,869,000 after buying an additional 793,415 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Rollins by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,371 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 0.24.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.04 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Instinet lifted their price objective on Rollins from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc is a service company, which operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

