ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in Amdocs Limited (DOX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited during the fourth quarter worth $18,161,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs Limited by 5.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,831,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Amdocs Limited by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Amdocs Limited by 7.1% in the third quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 38,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Amdocs Limited by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 551,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after buying an additional 70,377 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 448,236 shares. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $966 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.58 million. Amdocs Limited had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post $3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amdocs Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amdocs Limited from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Amdocs Limited Company Profile

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

