Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 45.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 37.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) opened at 26.96 on Monday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $69.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post ($0.04) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -304.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on STAG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 314 buildings in 37 states with approximately 60.9 million rentable square feet, consisting of 243 warehouse/distribution buildings, 54 light manufacturing buildings, 16 flex/office buildings, and one building in redevelopment.

