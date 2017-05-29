Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,444 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,728,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,243,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,223,000 after buying an additional 162,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,496,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,440,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) opened at 28.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.04 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post $1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. This is a boost from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 258.23%.

HPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. FBR & Co increased their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Friday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

