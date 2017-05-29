Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Cowen and Company

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen and Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Z has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.57.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) traded up 0.25% during trading on Monday, hitting $43.34. 1,142,059 shares of the stock traded hands. Zillow Group has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $44.49. The company’s market capitalization is $7.94 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $245.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 120,146 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $5,207,127.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,146 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,127.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 29,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,311,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,215.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
