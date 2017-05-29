Progressive Corp (PGR) Position Maintained by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC held its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive Corp were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Progressive Corp by 109.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Progressive Corp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Progressive Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Progressive Corp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,938,000 after buying an additional 180,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,224,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Progressive Corp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive Corp in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $33.00 price target on shares of Progressive Corp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progressive Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. FBR & Co boosted their target price on shares of Progressive Corp from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Progressive Corp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

In other Progressive Corp news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,100 shares of Progressive Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $45,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,080.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through the Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

