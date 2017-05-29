TheStreet Upgrades Zagg Inc (ZAGG) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday, May 5th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wunderlich reduced their price target on Zagg from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital set a $6.00 price target on Zagg and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zagg from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 million. Zagg had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Zagg by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zagg during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Zagg by 86.9% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Zagg by 587.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zagg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) designs, produces and distributes professional product solutions for mobile devices, including screen protection (glass and film), keyboards for tablet computers and mobile devices, keyboard cases, earbuds, mobile power solutions, cables, and cases under the ZAGG and InvisibleShield brands.

