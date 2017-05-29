Zacks: XCel Brands Inc (XELB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $6.80 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XCel Brands an industry rank of 231 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XELB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,883 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.79% of XCel Brands worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc is a brand development and media company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, licensing, marketing, and direct to consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products, and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

